Telangana: Sardar Sarvai Papanna statue unveiled at Jangaon

Telangana government would take a decision on naming Jangaon district after Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud, said Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:39 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao unveiling the statue of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud at Kodakandla in Jangaon.

Jangaon: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the State government would take a decision on naming Jangaon district after Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud.

“Since several renowned persons were born in Jangaon district, demands of naming the district after such famous people are also coming. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will take a decision on the demand,” he said after unveiling the statue of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud at Kodakandla here on Sunday. He also promised to make efforts to construct a mini-function hall with Rs 20 lakh.

“Sardar Papanna was a great warrior. He fought for the welfare and security of the masses of Telangana. In view of this, the State government is officially celebrating his birth and death anniversaries,” he said.

Leaders of the Goud community urged the Minister to set up a statue of Sarvai Pappanna on Tank Bund in Hyderabad.