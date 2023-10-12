Infinity Learn launches AI-powered education tool VISTA

The Teacher Aid of VISTA helps teachers to conceptualize lesson plans to pinpointing resources and gleaning pedagogical insights and recalibrate teaching strategies of teachers, a press release said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:12 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Source: Infinity Learn

Hyderabad: Infinity Learn, the Edtech wing of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions on Thursday announced the launch of its AI-powered education tool VISTA, which stands for Virtual Intelligent System for Tailored Academics.

At the heart of VISTA is Doubts AI, a feature designed to re-imagine the concept of ‘scaffolding’ in education. It effectively strives to understand and respond to a vast array of questions, guiding students not just in resolving their doubts, but also in deepening their grasp of varied subjects, press release said.

“The launch of VISTA by Infinity Learn represents a monumental stride into this new era of learning,” said Sushma Bopanna, Academic Director, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions and Founder Director, Infinity Learn.

Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO of Infinity Learn, said that VISTA is a powerful AI engine, diligently analyzing every interaction, every query, and every feedback from both learners and educators.