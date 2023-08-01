T-Hub and Infinity Learn unite to redefine education

This partnership marks a collaboration that aims to redefine education and foster innovation in the heart of India's flourishing start-up hub, Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:38 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: T-Hub, India’s leading innovation ecosystem, announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Infinity Learn, renowned for its expertise in the digital learning arena on Monday. This partnership marks a collaboration that aims to redefine education and foster innovation in the heart of India’s flourishing start-up hub, Telangana.

With a vision to amplify the AI revolution with a fresh focus on educational initiatives, T-Hub will design and organize the Innovation challenge meticulously tailored for the Infinity Learn team.

“With our shared vision and expertise, we aim to create a vibrant ecosystem that empowers entrepreneurs to overcome challenges, embrace industry leadership, and pave the way for a brighter, more innovative future,” said Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub.

This challenge will empower them to demonstrate their expertise and ingenuity, addressing crucial industry challenges and unveiling cutting-edge ideas and solutions.