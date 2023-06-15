NEET UG: All India topper from Sri Chaitanya

A student from Sri Chaitanya, Bora Varun Chakravarthi has secured all India 1st rank in the open category by scoring 720 out of 720 marks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: The students from Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions have performed exceedingly well in the NEET UG 2023 results, which saw more than 20 lakh students from across the country competing. A student from Sri Chaitanya, Bora Varun Chakravarthi has secured all India 1st rank in the open category by scoring 720 out of 720 marks while S Varun bagged the all India 9th rank with 715 marks.

Shashank Kumar secured the all-India 14th rank with 715 marks and Kanchani Raghuram Reddy got the All-India 15th rank with 715 marks, a press release said on Wednesday.

In the all India open category, there were four ranks within the top 15, 10 within the top 50, 16 within the top 100, as well as 1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 3, 5, 7 ,7, 9, 10 ranks in various categories, it said, adding that Sri Chaitanya alone secured 79 ranks within top 100 in all categories.

Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions Academic Director and Infinity Learn Founder-Director Sushma said “By providing quality training in offline and online modes with the country’s top faculty of experts, incredible programmes, micro-schedules, internal exams, and all-India ranking systems, we have been able to put on a dominant performance in NEET 2023 results”.

Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions Founder-Director Dr. BS Rao appreciated the students, their parents, faculty, and non-teaching staff for their consistent support, inspiration, and commitment.

