Influx to government schools across Telangana continues

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:06 AM, Sat - 2 July 22

Overall, 1,70,059 students have joined government schools as of July 1. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Government and local body schools across the State continue to witness influx of students from private schools this academic year. So far, 51,461 students have left private schools and enrolled in government schools as of July 1. These numbers will further shoot up as admissions in government schools are underway.

Overall, 1,70,059 students have joined government schools as of July 1. The government schools in Medchal district have recorded the highest number of admissions i.e., 15,636 including 7,928 students joining from private schools. Though activities of Badi Bata (admission drive) by teachers concluded on June 30, admissions in government schools will continue till September 30.

One of the major reasons for students shifting from private to government schools is that the State government has introduced English medium of instruction from Classes I to VIII. Earlier, in absence of English medium in government schools, even parents from modest backgrounds admitted their wards to private schools. To help students of non-English medium comprehend English medium instruction, the government has printed bilingual textbooks in Telugu and English, Urdu and English, Hindi and English.

This apart, Mana Ooru-Mana Badi, a flagship programme of the State government, is changing the face of government and local body schools across the State with improvement in amenities for students. Schools are being revamped on 12 infrastructure parameters that include toilets with running water facility, electrification, drinking water supply, furniture to students and staff, painting of the entire school, major and minor repairs, etc.

A total of 26,065 schools including 18,240 primary, 3,164 upper primary and 4,661 high schools across the State will get a makeover in a phased manner over a period of three years at an estimated cost of Rs.7,289.54 crore as part of the programme. The first phase works have already been grounded in 9,123 schools including 5,399 primary, 1,009 upper primary and 2,715 high schools across the State.