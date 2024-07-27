BRAOU notifies admissions for Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 July 2024, 09:06 PM

Hyderabad: Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on Saturday issued admission notification for Telangana state only. So far, the university conducted common admissions between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states as mandated in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 for 10 years starting 2014. With the mandate concluding this year, the university has decided not to extend its services to AP.

As per notification, the university opened online applications for the UG, PG, PG diploma and certificate programmes for the academic year 2024-25.

Candidates who completed intermediate or equivalent from National Open School or TS Open School Society can take the direct admission into UG, while the undergraduates can take admission into PG courses. Last date for the registration and payment of tuition fee is August 18.

Admissions prospectus has been made available on the website www.braouonline.in or www.braou.ac.in. For more details, contact toll-free no.18005990101, 7382929570, 7382929580, or 040-23680290/291/294/295.

Meanwhile, the university provided an opportunity for students of old batches (2015 to 2023) who missed to pay the tuition fee to remit the same on or before August 18.