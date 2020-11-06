Infosys, TCS and Tech Mahindra win top Hysea awards

The Top IT/ITeS Exporter from the State awards in the MNC category went to Deloitte Consulting India and Cognizant Technology Solutions

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: HYSEA (Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association), which organised the 28th edition of the Annual HYSEA Summit-HYSEA Innovation Summit 2020, presented awards to services and product companies. The tech giants Infosys, TCS and Tech Mahindra won the top IT/ITeS Exporter Awards.

The Top IT/ITeS Exporter from the State awards in the MNC category went to Deloitte Consulting India and Cognizant Technology Solutions. Additionally, Hyderabad’s ‘Hot 10’ startups were chosen whom HYSEA will sponsor one-year mentoring by TiE, giving them associate membership of TiE Hyderabad.

Also read More benefits for IT firms: KTR

As part of the awards ceremony, J Satyanarayana, currently advisor to The World Economic Forum was presented with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for his decades of contribution to the IT industry. VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad was felicitated for his services to IT industry as Covid-19 Nodal Officer.

During the event, two MoUs were exchanged by HYSEA with T-Hub and TASK focused on innovation and cyber training, respectively.

After presenting the awards, addressing the gathering, Telangana Industries and IT Minister K T Rama Rao, said, “Telangana State has used the pandemic as an opportunity to hone its approach in the next generation technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Cyber Security, Internet of Things and others.”

He added, “We are committed to the industry and have taken up the responsibility to provide the required skill sets, reduce the cost of doing business and increase digitalisation of Hyderabad to maintain its competitive edge.” The Minister said the collective hard work of all the stakeholders makes Hyderabad such an attractive destination for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Fast growing companies

Top IT / ITeS Exporters from the State in Rs 1,000 crore category awards were given to Cyient and HCL Technologies, while Fastest Growing IT/ITeS Companies in the State (above Rs 500 crore) revenues category went to DBS Asia. Pegasystems Worldwide was chosen for the fastest growing company in the Rs 100-500 crore category award.

Small and Medium Enterprises’ export awards were given to Pramati Technologies, Zensar Technologies and Cotiviti India in the Rs 200 crore export category while Agility Services and Model N India Software were chosen in the Rs 100-crore category.

TCS received its second award for maximum net employee addition in the year 2019-20 while Cognizant won the award for maximum number of net female employee addition in 2019-20.

Product awards

In the product awards category, Monitra Healthcare was chosen in the Early Stage Startup segment, ScrapQ in the Consumer Startup-Growth Stage category for its waste management solution, CodeTantra Tech Solutions in the Enterprise Startup-Growth Stagefor its virtual teaching platform, Quad One Technologies in the Mature Stage category for its product Clinion.

AuthBase won the award in the DeepTech category for its product Shield. Ameya Life received the award in the Tech4Good-Late Stage category for its product School Health, Cellestial E-Mobility won the award in the Tech4Good-Early Stage segment for its electric tractor.

Femmevista Technologies has been chosen for its product Star In Me in the Women Led category, while Conce received award for its X100 Healpha Covid Care in the Covid Solutions segment and the Special Jury Award went to Micron Technology for its portable SSDs.

Hot 10 startups

HYSEA also presented Hyderabad Hot 10 startup awards to Rohini Tech Media, Intentbi Technology, Cellestial E-Mobility, ScrapQ, Conce, Oncosimis Biotech, Donatekart, Femmevista, Monitra Healthcare, Ibrum Technologies and Yespoho India.

