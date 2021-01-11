Injured Vihari out of final Test

A BCCI source confirmed that Vihari is unlikely to be fit in time for the next Test match starting in another three days’ time

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Sydney: India’s injury woes in the Test series against Australia compounded on Monday after the hero of their drawn game in Sydney, Hanuma Vihari, was ruled out of the fourth and final match with a hamstring tear that could keep him out of action for a considerable time.

It has been learnt that Vihari was taken for scans after the match got over and the reports are expected by late evening in Sydney or Tuesday morning. However, a BCCI source confirmed that Vihari is unlikely to be fit in time for the next Test match starting in another three days’ time.

“The extent of Vihari’s tear can only be ascertained after the scan reports come through. But even if it’s a grade 1 tear, he is out for at least four weeks and then will need some rehabilitation time. So it’s not only Brisbane Test but also, he won’t be a part of England Tests at home,” a senior source revealed on Monday.

Also read: