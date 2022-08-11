Inner workings of the nephron

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:57 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the previous articles that focused the excretory system of living beings.

Proximal Convoluted Tubule (PCT):

• PCT is lined by simple cuboidal brush border epithelium which increases the surface area for reabsorption.

• Nearly all of the essential nutrients, and 70-80 per cent of electrolytes and water are reabsorbed by this segment.

• PCT also helps to maintain the pH and ionic balance of the body fluids by selective secretion of hydrogen ions and ammonia into the filtrate and by absorption of HCO3 – from it.

Henle’s Loop:

• Reabsorption is minimum in its ascending limb.

• However, this region plays a significant role in the maintenance of high osmolarity of medullary interstitial fluid.

• The descending limb of loop of Henle is permeable to water, but almost impermeable to electrolytes. This concentrates the filtrate as it moves down.

• The ascending limb is impermeable to water but allows transport of electrolytes actively or passively.

• Therefore, as the concentrated filtrate pass upward, it gets diluted due to the passage of electrolytes to the medullary fluid.

Distal Convoluted Tubule (DCT):

• Conditional reabsorption of Na and water takes place in this segment.

• DCT is also capable of reabsorption of HCO3 – and selective secretion of hydrogen and potassium ions and NH3 to maintain the pH and sodium-potassium balance in blood.

Collecting Duct:

• This long duct extends from the cortex of the kidney to the inner parts of the medulla.

• Large amounts of water could be reabsorbed from this region to produce a concentrated urine.

• This segment allows passage of small amounts of urea into the medullary interstitium to keep up the osmolarity.

• It also plays a role in the maintenance of pH and ionic balance of blood by the selective secretion of H and K ions.