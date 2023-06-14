CM KCR lays foundation for Dashabdi Block at NIMS in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:00 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Hyderabad: Encouraging the State Health department to continue its quest for excellence, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the Telangana Government had accorded top priority to the medical and health sector and accordingly the budgetary allocations, which were Rs.2100 crore in 2014, were increased to Rs.12365 crore in 2023-24.

He stated that the health department was the mist important department, which needs to be live and active round the clock. Laying focus on delivering quality treatment to the people, the number of beds were being increased from 17,000 to 50,000 beds in the State. This apart, oxygen production plants with a combined capacity of 550 tons were set up, he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking after laying the foundation for the 2000-bed Dashabdi Block at NIMS. Administrative sanction of Rs.1571 crore was accorded by the government to construct the block, which is being taken up under the NIMS expansion project.

The Chief Minister also formally launched the KCR Nutritional Kit distribution programme in all districts.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government was laying focus on the need to overcome the stunted growth issue. It takes about 100 years for a particular race to overcome such problems. The basic objective behind launching the Nutritional Kit distribution programme was to ensure health of pregnant women and healthy growth of the babies in the mother’s womb, he said.

Reminding that the number of beds in NIMS were increased from 900 before formation of the State to 1500 currently, the Chief Minister urged the health staff, especially senior authorities and doctors not to relax towards delivering committed service to the people.

Quest for excellence never ends and reforms continue. The health department in the State should emerge as the top department, the Chief Minister said.

Recalling the excellent service delivered by the Gandhi hospital during covid pandemic, he said doctors and nurses at the hospital had saved many people from critical stages.

“The kind of service you (Gandhi Hospital staff) gave during pandemic has improved the status of Telangana State,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

Health Minister T Harish Rao said the State Government was constructing a health city at Warangal with 2100 beds. Similarly, four super speciality hospitals were being constructed at Alwal, Erragadda, LB Nagar and Gachibowli.

Hyderabad had emerged as an IT hub, Pharma hub and it was now progressing to emerge as a health hub, he said.

“The BRS government is indulging in nutritional politics but unfortunately opposition parties are busy in partition politics. Telangana people are aware of these cheap politics,” Harish Rao said.