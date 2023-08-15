| Instagram Has A New Animation When You Like Posts

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 02:30 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: In a constant pursuit to enhance user experience and maintain its status, Instagram has introduced a new feature that is sure to capture the hearts of its users. They have now introduced an animation when a user likes a post.

The latest update comes in the form of a vibrant and visually captivating animation: a huge heart pops onto the screen when a user double-taps to like a post.

This addition not only adds an element of surprise and delight but also reinforces the platform’s commitment to keeping interactions engaging and enjoyable.