Instagram users in India complain of outage

Users are inquiring on the microblogging platform whether other individuals are also experiencing an Instagram outage.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:26 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Hyderabad: Instagram is experiencing a widespread outage that affects numerous users across India. Frustrated Instagram users have taken to Twitter to voice their complaints about the inability to upload posts and feeds since the morning of June 16.

As more individuals flock to Twitter to verify the outage, the hashtag #InstagramDown has started trending. Users are inquiring on the micro blogging platform whether other individuals are also experiencing an Instagram outage.

As of yet, Instagram has not released any official information about the outage. However, users on Twitter have reported that Instagram is currently displaying an error message when they try to access the app.

It is unclear what is causing the outage or how long it will last.