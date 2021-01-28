Install surveillance cameras at Vantimamidi market: Siddipet Collector

A day after Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s visit to the market, the Collector along with Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis conducted a review meeting with the marketing officials

Siddipet: Initiating the process for the overall development of the vegetable market at Vantimamidi in the district, Collector P Venkatrami Reddy on Thursday instructed the officials to install surveillance cameras in the market to monitor the activity.

Asking the marketing officials to ensure that only 4 per cent commission is charged from farmers coming to sell their vegetables here, the Collector directed the revenue officials to identify the land for building cold storage and expansion of the market. A day after Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s visit to the market, the Collector along with Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis conducted a review meeting with the marketing officials and other department officials at Vantimaimidi market on Thursday evening.

Reddy said the government will take possession of 16 of the 107 shops to purchase vegetables from farmers which will eventually be supplied to government schools and hostels across the State. He suggested that they come up with a plan to purchase vegetables from the market and supply them to schools and hostels in other parts the State. The Collector also discussed with the Commissioner of Police the need to improve security in the market.

