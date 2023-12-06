Installation of Singareni 76 MW solar plants to be completed soon

Published Date - 10:22 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is all set to complete the installation of the remaining solar plants with a capacity of 76 MW out of the total proposed capacity of 300 MW by the end of this month.

According to SCCL chief (E&M) Power Projects NVK Viswanadha Raju, the work related to the installation of 76 MW was going on with great pace and it would be completed as per schedule. “The project slowed down a bit due to the assembly polls and the upcoming polls of the Singareni workers unions. However, I am sure that we will finish the work as per schedule,”he said.

The company had taken up the construction of 300 megawatt solar plants in the first phase, out of which 224 megawatts including 5 megawatt floating solar plants have been completed, he informed. The 76 MW projects comprise a 22 MW plant on an overburden dump in the Ramagundam-3 area, a 22.5 MW plant and a 10.5 MW solar plant in the Kothagudem area, an 11 MW plant in Chennur, and a 22 MW plant on an open cast-1 site.

He further informed that the company has plans to complete the 232 MW second phase of solar power generation by next December to have a total solar power generation capacity of 532 MW. Tenders have been invited to develop 232 MW of solar projects which include a 67.5 MW capacity, 134.5 MW across four locations, and 30 MW capacity across three different sites, he said, adding that the estimated construction cost of these plants to be built at 8 locations across Singareni mining areas was Rs.1348 crore.

As part of the 232 MW solar project, the company has proposed to set up a 67.5 MW plant in 240 acres in Mandamarri, 37 MW plant on 166 acres overburden dump in Ramagundam area and a 27.5 MW plant in 96 acres in Srirampur area. A 32.5 MW plant spread across 130 acres in Kothagudem, a 32.5 MW plant in 130 acres in Singareni thermal power center premises and a 37.5 MW Plant would be set up in Yellandu has also been proposed.

Viswanadha Raju informed that the tenders for the proposed 232 MW solar plants would be soon finalised and the work completed by the end of next year.