Coal miner dies as crane falls on him in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 06:37 PM

Mancherial: A coal-miner died when the swing of a crane fell on him after the swing got snapped at a store of an underground mine belonging to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Mandamarri mandal on Saturday.

Police said Karre Raju, a 36-year-old general mazdoor at Kasipet-II mine and hailing from Perikapalli village in Bellampalli mandal received fatal injuries when the swing of the crane used for loading iron material from the store in a lorry collapsed on him.

He was immediately shifted to an area hospital of SCCL in Ramakrishnapur, but doctors declared him brought dead.

SCCL officials said the company would extend all support to his family. Raju is survived by a wife and child. He joined the SCCL by quitting a job with the police department.