Coal Ministry official visits NTPC

Participating in an interaction session with senior officials from NTPC and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Vismita Tej discussed the scenario of coal availability, evacuation and logistics.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 March 2024, 06:38 PM

Peddapalli: Coal Ministry Additional Secretary Vismita Tej visited the National Thermal Power Corporation (Ramagundam and Telangana) on Monday.

While visiting Telangana STPP control room, she interacted with operation executives and young ETs followed by a visit to the Telangana boiler.

Later, she visited the RSTPS track hopper and discussed the unloading issues with the coal handling executives. She also visited a 100 MW floating solar power plant.

She advised both NTPC and SCCL to collaborate more closely and create a win-win situation for both.

SCCL Director (Operations) NVK Srinivas, NTPC Executive Director- FM Pradipta Kumar Mishra, ED (Ramagundam & Telangana) Kedar Ranjan Pandu, GMs and senior officers of NTPC were present.