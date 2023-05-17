Intense heat hits Ranga Reddy district, collector issues safety advisory

Scorching sun continues to unleash its relentless fury on Ranga Reddy district, with the heatwave intensifying day by day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:30 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: The scorching sun continues to unleash its relentless fury on Ranga Reddy district, with the heatwave intensifying day by day. As the mercury soars to alarming levels, the Ranga Reddy District Collector, Dr. S. Harish, has taken to Twitter to issue a warning and advise residents to stay indoors during peak daytime hours unless absolutely necessary.

With most areas in the district grappling with the heat, Dr. Harish emphasised the importance of taking adequate precautions to avoid heatstroke. In his tweet, he urged people to consume sufficient quantities of water and buttermilk to stay hydrated and minimise the risk of falling victim to the oppressive heat.

“Mercury is soaring day by day in Ranga Reddy district. Do not go out during the hot sun unless it is an emergency. Take proper precautions and consume adequate amounts of water and buttermilk to avoid heatstroke,” he tweeted.

According to recent weather reports, several areas within Ranga Reddy district have experienced exceptionally high temperatures. On Wednesday, Gachibowli registered a scorching 41.3 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Amangal at 41.1 degrees Celsius. Chilkur Mrugavani and Shabad both recorded temperatures of 40.9 degrees Celsius.

Relief from the sweltering conditions seems unlikely in the near future. Meteorologists predict that the district will continue to bear the brunt of the intense heat in the coming days, further exacerbating the heatwave situation.