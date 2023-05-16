As temperatures soar, risk of heat-related ailments increases in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 AM, Tue - 16 May 23

A sugarcane juice vendor does brisk business in Kukatpally, as mercury shot up in Hyderabad. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The rise in mercury levels, which have started to consistently cross 40 degree Celsius in Hyderabad and surrounding regions, has increased the threat of heat strokes, skin allergies, and water-borne ailments. During peak summer, the present-day food consumption patterns make people exposed to contaminated food and water, triggering water and food-borne ailments.

Apart from that, the rise in temperatures also triggers Heat-Related Illnesses (HRI) that encompass a broad spectrum of disorders including muscle cramps, heat exhaustion and life-threatening emergencies such as a heat stroke, muscle cramps, and heat exhaustion to life-threatening emergencies such as heatstroke.

Persons with pre-existing medical conditions like chronic heart and kidney ailments should ensure that they are not exposed to extreme heat during peak summer. Doctors said that core body temperatures of senior citizens, diabetics, and kidney and heart patients rise considerably when exposed to hot sun for a long time.

