Intensive sanitation drive in 235 colonies in Hyderabad

GHMC hires additional 495 vehicles, 1,522 men to clear garbage from flood-affected

By | Published: 12:30 am 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Continuing the ongoing special sanitation drive, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now taking up focused intensive sanitation and disinfection drive in the 235 rain-affected colonies in the city. The municipal corporation has spent about Rs 5.51 crores till date as part of the special sanitation drive and is gearing up to spend an additional Rs 5 crore to Rs 6 crore in the next 10 days for focused intensive sanitation drive in all the highly affected localities.

To this effect, a Special Sanitation Officer has been deployed for each circle to register grievances or requests from citizens for clearance of garbage in the particular locality. Following the instructions from Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao to ensure that normalcy was restored in the rain-affected areas, the municipal corporation has launched a special sanitation drive. Additional 495 vehicles and required manpower have been hired in addition to the 242 vehicles with the GHMC.

At present, a total of 737 vehicles, including 177 earth movers, 26 Bobcats, 258 tippers, 96 six tonners, 126 ten tonners and 44 tractors are working round the clock, besides pressing into service 334 pumps for taking up dewatering and desiltation operations. In addition to the 1008 Monsoon Emergency Teams personnel, another 1,522 men were hired exclusively for the special sanitation drive.

As a result, 8,000 to 10,000 metric tonnes of additional waste was being collected daily across the city and the same is being processed at Jawaharnagar MSW plant and Jeedimetla and Fathullaguda C&D plants.

