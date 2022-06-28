Inter results: Two students end lives after ‘poor’ performance

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:54 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Hyderabad: Two students for whom the Intermediate results declared here on Tuesday did not go well died, allegedly by suicide.

In Chintalbasti, an MPC student who reportedly passed the examinations but was not happy with low marks that he scored, was found hanging from a fan at his house. The Saifabad police booked a case and sent the body for autopsy.

In another case, a student who failed to clear the intermediate examinations ended his life allegedly by jumping from a building at Mailardevpally.