Inter-State drug peddling gang held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar Special Operations Team (SOT) busted an inter-State drug smuggling racket and arrested three alleged drug peddlers here on Monday. Police recovered cash and other material, all together worth Rs 16.8 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Sanjeev Kabiraj (21) from Visakhapatnam, D Venkanna Swamy (26) from Machilipatnam and Madhan from Uppal. Two suspects, Manga and Ramesh, were absconding.

Police said the gang procured marijuana from sources in agency areas in Visakhapatnam and Malkangiri of Odisha. They transported it to Hyderabad in cars and sold them to to customers here. They were caught near Kothapet crossroads in Saroornagar.

