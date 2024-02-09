Inter-state ganja smugglers arrested in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 06:00 PM

Nirmal: Seven members of an inter-state ganja smuggling gang were arrested in Nirmal on Friday. As many as 24.8 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 6.20 lakh, Rs 40,000, two cars, a jeep and 10 mobile phones were seized from their possession.

Briefing details of the arrests, Superintendent of Police Dr S Janaki Sharmila said that Megawath Raju from Watapalli in Medak district, Shaik Imran, Shadiq Shaik and Bhavulal Dev Chand in Maharashtra, Prapul Kumar Khilla belonging to Nandigaon in Odisha and Pandena Nikhil and Mohammad Ilias, both residents of Utnoor were apprehended by Nirmal Rural Inspector B Srinivas and Sub-Inspector Chandra Mohan and their team, while they were selling ganja to some persons in Nirmal town.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to procuring 50 kg of ganja at Rs.3,000 per kg from a source in Malkangiri district of Odisha to sell it to potential buyers in Hyderabad, Armoor, Kamareddy, Nirmal and Adilabad.

They were selling it for Rs.25,000 per kg.