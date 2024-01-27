Gulf victims stage protest at agent’s residence in Metpalli

A few unemployed youth from the district as well as the adjacent Nirmal district approached Ramesh and handed over Rs.60,000 each for visas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 07:42 PM

Representational Image.

Jagtial: Gulf victims staged a protest demonstration at the residence of a Gulf agent in Metpalli town on Saturday, alleging that he had duped them with fake visas and other documents.

According to the victims, Aleti Ramesh from Chaitanyanagar assured to arrange visas for them to migrate to Gulf countries. He also assured jobs in a Dubai company where he claimed he was getting a salary of Rs 2 lakh per month.

Also Read 44 women flying to Kuwait caught with fake visas at RGIA

A few unemployed youth from the district as well as the adjacent Nirmal district approached Ramesh and handed over Rs.60,000 each for visas, with Ramesh providing visas to some of them. Recently, they went to the airport to travel to the Gulf, but were not allowed to board the flight after the visas were found to be fake.

Enraged over the incident, the victims staged a protest demonstration at the residence of Ramesh.