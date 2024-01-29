Former minister Narsa Reddy passes away at 92

29 January 2024

Nirmal: Former Congress minister P Narsa Reddy passed away due to age-related health issues at his residence at Malak Chincholi village in Sarangapur mandal on Monday. He was 92.

Reddy was the minister during the period of the then Chief Minister Jalagam Vengal Rao. He was elected as Nirmal MLA in 1967 and as Adilabad Parliamentarian in 1989. He was a freedom fighter and an influential leader in the district.