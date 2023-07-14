Intermediate admissions yet to pick up in Telangana

Published Date - 08:00 AM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hyderabad: Half-way through the second-phase of admissions, the first-year intermediate enrollments under different junior colleges managements have been very low so far.

In fact, less than half of the students who passed the SSC Public Examinations 2023 have enrolled in junior colleges in the State.

A total of 4,73,237 students passed the Class X exams 2023 and of them, only 2,32,264 students, translating to just 49 per cent, have enrolled in 2,270 junior colleges in different streams.

A quick scan of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) data shows that private junior colleges, which commence admission procedure even before the announcement of the Class X, have been lagging behind. The 1,151 private junior colleges have recorded 1,40,659 enrollments, which is only 44 per cent of the last year’s admissions of 3,17,418.

The 408 Government Junior Colleges (GJCs) recorded 59,463 enrollments as against 77,211 during the last year. The Commissionerate of Intermediate Education officials attributed drop in GJCs admissions to regularization of contract junior lecturers and establishment of a large number of residential junior colleges in every district.

“Earlier, the contract junior lecturers along with regular junior lecturers in the GJCs used to hold door-to-door campaigns and enroll students in their respective colleges. As their services have now been regularized, they are not paying heed to admissions. Moreover, a large number of parents are enrolling their wards in the residential junior colleges,” officials said.

Further, the TSBIE data shows that there are 3,216 junior colleges under different managements in the State and 946 colleges including 420 private junior colleges have not taken admissions, so far.

According to TS BIE officials, the colleges might have admitted students but not furnished details of the same to the Board. The last date for intermediate first-year admissions under all managements for the academic year 2023-24 is July 25.

Nod for hiring contract faculty in Government Junior Colleges

The State government has accorded approval for engaging 2,255 services including contract faculty in the Government Junior Colleges.

The approval included 449 on contract faculty, three on minimum-time scale, 97 on part-time basis, 1,654 guest faculty and 52 outsourcing basis in 408 GJCs in the State.

As per an order copy issued by the Higher Education department, the 2,255 candidates’ services will be engaged till March 31, 2024, till the regular posts are filled up or till actual need ceases, whichever is earlier.

The colleges have been instructed to enter into fresh contact with candidates engaged on contract, guest, honorarium or outsourcing agency.