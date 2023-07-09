| New Degree Courses In The Offing From This Year In Telangana

New degree courses in the offing from this year in Telangana

Published Date - 07:40 AM, Sun - 9 July 23

Hyderabad: It’s no longer just BA (History, Sociology and Geography), BBA Computer Applications, BCom Accounts, Finance or BSc Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry combinations at the undergraduate level.

Given globalization and to meet industry requirements, the conventional degree courses have been undergoing major changes, offering students varied career options to choose from.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education along with universities such as Osmania University and Kakatiya University has brought new degree Sector Skill Councils courses in BA, BBA and BSc streams. To cite a few – BA Fashion Design, Performing Arts, BBA Retail Operations, Health Care Management, BSc Pharma Sales, Fashion Design and Technology have been rolled out from this academic year.

Unlike the other conventional courses, all Sector Skill Councils of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship programmes come embedded with apprenticeship. Students, as part of their coursework, will be mapped to the industry concerned where they will be equipped with necessary skills besides being paid Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per month towards their internship.

Some of these new courses have been made available in 36 Government and 30 Private Degree Colleges in the State. Students can enroll into these programmes in the ongoing Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2023 third phase counselling.

In the DOST 2023 first and second phase counselling, some of Sector Skill Councils courses like BBA Retailing, BBA e-Commerce Operations, and BBA Logistics evoked huge response with almost all seats being filled. “Health Care Management, Retail Operations and Tourism & Travel Management programmes have also been introduced in the DOST third phase counselling,” officials said.

Meanwhile, the last date for the DOST third phase registration with a fee of Rs 400 is July 14 and exercising web options is up to July 15, while provisional seat allotment is on July 20.

Candidates who receive seat allotment must self-report online between July 21 and 24 and those who confirmed their seats in phase I, II and III counsellings should report at allotted colleges between July 21 and 24. The first semester class work will commence from July 24.