Intermediate student found hanging at Residential Junior College in Telangana

The student was identified as Swapna, a resident of Tumukunnta village in Zaheerabad Mandal. The reasons for the suspected case of suicide were yet to be ascertained

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sun - 7 January 24
Sangareddy: An intermediate first-year girl was found hanging at the Social Welfare Residential Junior College located at Ranzole under the Zaheerabad town police station limits on Sunday.

The student was identified as Swapna (17), a resident of Tumukunnta village in Zaheerabad Mandal. The reasons for the suspected case of suicide were yet to be ascertained.

A case was registered and investigation is on.

