Cousin among five held for kidnap of techie in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:49 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Five members of a gang who had allegedly kidnapped a software engineer from Raidurgam and demanded ransom from his family were nabbed by the Cyberabad police.

The arrested persons are Gunjapogu Suresh alias Surya (31) and Gurram Nikhita (23), hailing from Guntur, B Venkata Krishna (28) native of Krishna district, Ramagila Raju (20) and Shinde Rohith (19) of Mehdipatnam, while two others Chandul and Venkat are absconding.

According to the police, Suresh who was already involved in 22 criminal cases including kidnapping, robbery and theft planned to earn big money by kidnapping a rich man. He discussed the plan along with Krishna and his girlfriend Nikhita, who suggested they kidnap her cousin Suresh as he had recently purchased a house and has money.

Accordingly, Suresh and others tried to kidnap Surender on a couple of instances but failed. Then Suresh sought help of Nikhita and asked her to call Surender to a secluded place. “The woman asked Surender to come to Khajaguda lake to discuss some personal issue and from there the gang kidnapped him. Nikhita then went to the police station and lodged a complaint stating Surender was kidnapped. She pretended to help the family and police,” said DCP (Madhapur), T Srinivasa Rao.

Meanwhile, Suresh made a phone call to the victim’s family and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore for his release. “Special teams of the police tracked down the victim at Kadtal in Rangareddy district and contacted the local police there. The police launched checking in the area and on noticing it, Suresh and his associates left the victim and fled away,” said the official.

The police later tracked down Suresh and brought him to the city. On interrogation he revealed the role of others including Nikhita.