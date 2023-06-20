| International Day Of Yoga Cji To Lead Celebrations At Supreme Court On Wednesday

By PTI Published Date - 09:30 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud will lead the celebrations to mark the 9th International Day of Yoga at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, officials said.

Besides Justice Chandrachud, other judges of the apex court, officers and staff members will participate in the event at the Yoga and Recreation Hall at the newly-built additional building complex.

Officials said participation in the event will be voluntary and performance of yoga asanas will be supervised by experts in the field.