Rs 1.22 cr cash, valuables worth Rs.1.28 cr seized in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 April 2024, 05:15 PM

File photo of Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu.

Nizamabad: District Election Officer and Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said so far Rs. 1.22 crore cash, Gold and other valuables worth Rs 1.28 crore and 52,000 liters of liquor were seized by the police and excise departments in the district.

The Collector informed that special vigilance teams had been set up to keep track of the distribution of cash, liquor and other goods. To prevent illegal movement of liquor and other goods from bordering Maharashtra to the district, inter-state check posts had been set up at four places in the border areas and were being monitored through CCTV cameras, he said.

Commenting on the poll preparation, the Collector said the first randomization process of EVMs had been completed and the voting machines had been moved to the constituency centers and secured in the strong rooms. Total ballot units provided to the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency were 2257, control units 2257, and VVPATs 2527, he informed.

Out of the total polling stations, 509 centers have been identified as problematic polling stations and additional forces were being deployed, he said, adding that awareness programmes were being organized on a wide scale to ensure that all the eligible voters could exercise their right to vote.

Stating that the first round of training classes for the polling staff had been completed, Hanumanthu said the second round of training would be organised on May 1 and 2.