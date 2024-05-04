3,220 people cast votes via postal ballot

Under the home voting facility, 358 votes were cast from Secunderabad, one from Hyderabad and 52 from Secunderabad Cantonment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 10:39 PM

Hyderabad: A total of 3,220 persons casted their votes through the postal ballot in the Hyderabad District. 1,497 of them were from Secunderabad Parliamentary Constituency, 1,722 from Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency, and 101 votes were for the Secunderabad Cantonment by-polls.

Under the home voting facility, 358 votes were cast from Secunderabad, one from Hyderabad and 52 from Secunderabad Cantonment.

Also Read Power consumption in Greater Hyderabad to touch 90 MU, says Farooqui