Hyderabad’s tourism metrics remain ‘modest’

The figures trail behind major Indian cities, as per a report

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 4 May 2024, 10:12 PM

The Ministry of Tourism data shows that there are fewer foreign tourist arrivals in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s tourism standing among major Indian cities remains modest, as indicated by recent Ministry of Tourism data. Compared to its counterparts, Hyderabad registers lower metrics across key tourism indicators. Outbound travel from the city is on the lower side, and there are fewer foreign tourist arrivals compared to other cities.

Analysing the data for January to December 2023, Hyderabad accounted for 6.67 per cent of Indian national departures among the top five ports. However, this figure pales in comparison to Delhi’s substantial 24.02 per cent, Mumbai’s 20.39 per cent, Chennai’s 7.53 per cent, and Cochin’s 7.72 per cent. Looking further back from 2011 to 2021, Hyderabad (Airport) held a 6.4 per cent share in 2021, albeit trailing behind the leading ports.

Meanwhile, in December 2023, Hyderabad accounted for a 6.2 per cent share of foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs). In contrast, Delhi dominated with 29.92 per cent, followed by Mumbai at 18.46 per cent, Haridaspur at 7.09 per cent, and Chennai at 7.02 per cent. Although there was an uptick to 3.64 per cent in November 2023, Hyderabad’s FTA share indicates progress yet remains significantly lower than its peers.

Over the years, Hyderabad’s FTA share has seen fluctuations, starting at 3.9 per cent in 2013, dipping to 3.1 per cent in 2014, and experiencing minor shifts until reaching 5.6 per cent in 2021, showcasing a notable increase but still trailing behind other cities in terms of tourism appeal.