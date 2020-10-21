Inundation continues in Hyderabad’s Nadeem Colony

Even a week after the first deluge, many people have not returned to their houses fearing more rains

Published: 9:04 pm

Hyderabad: Rainwater continues to inundate several pockets of Nadeem Colony in Tolichowki after the recent spells of heavy rain in the city.

Residents of the colony and surrounding areas have locked their houses and moved into homes of their relatives. “Even a week after the first deluge, many people have not returned to their houses fearing more rains. They could be back by the month end,” said Taher Faraz, a resident of Nadeem Colony.

On Tuesday, GHMC teams were seen going around and spraying disinfectant in the colony and nearby flooded areas. Mohammed Kauser Mohiuddin, AIMIM legislator from Karwan, said several parts of Nadeem Colony were still inundated.

“Slush has accumulated in the colonies, so no sanitation work has been taken up now. For the time being, spraying of disinfectant is being done by the GHMC,” the legislator said.

