2 September 2024

Hyderabad: Following heavy rain, several trains were rescheduled by the South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday.

The rescheduled services include Train No. 20702 Tirupati-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express, which was scheduled to depart Tirupati at 3.15 pm on Monday.

The train will now depart at 8.15 pm on the same day due to late running of its pairing train, the SCR informed passengers.