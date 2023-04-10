| Investor Business Summit To Be Held On April 16 In Hyderabad

Investor Business Summit to be held on April 16 in Hyderabad

The summit will bring together investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from various industries to have a discussion on the latest trends, strategies, and opportunities in the world of investment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:05 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Hyderabad: Nimisha Business Club in Hyderabad will organise Investor Business Summit at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad on April 16 from 9 am to 9 pm.

The summit will bring together investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from various industries to have a discussion on the latest trends, strategies, and opportunities in the world of investment.

Investors participating in the event can connect with other investors and gain valuable insights into the world of finance.

The founder and chairman of the Nimisha Business Club, KVSN Murthy, requested all entrepreneurs to take part in the event, which is being promoted by some Telugu film celebrities such as Akhil Akkineni, Brahmaji, Rohini, and others.

The summit will feature keynote speeches from some of the brightest minds in the investment world, exciting networking sessions, and offers many opportunities to learn about the latest investment trends.