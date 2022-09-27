Hyderabad: Diwali shopping bonanza from Sutraa

Published Date - 06:11 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

Hyderabad: A known name in fashion and lifestyle exhibition segment, Sutraa is all set to present its Diwali Special exhibition — ‘Sutraa — the Grand Diwali Buzzaria’.

The three-day exhibition set to feature in Hyderabad presents over 350 designers, fashion labels and brands to cater to fashion-forward Hyderabadis. The city is set for a spectacular shopping treat this festive season with the showcase of Sutraa’s festive wear, creative fashion wear, lifestyle and designer wear, jewellery, accessories and more.

“The biggest of its kind exhibition for this festive season will be held at HITEX exhibition centre, HITEC City, from September 30 to October 2. Besides the festive collection, our expo will also have wedding and bridal ensembles, creative and luxurious jewellery,” inform Monica Madhyan and Umesh Madhyan, chief organisers of Sutraa.

The curtain raiser and date announcement event, which was held recently, was attended by actor Preetei Sundar, besides top models from the city and fashion lovers.