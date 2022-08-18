IoA, ISDC launch IoA Analyst Competency Framework in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:01 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: The Institute of Analytics (IoA), UK, in association with the International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC), has launched the IoA Analyst Competency framework at a round table organized in Hyderabad.

This is part of the Indian regional launch of the IoA Analyst Competency Framework. ISDC (International Skill Development Corporation) is a leading global provider for British education and skills, and also has a very active presence in India by working in partnership with an excess of 200 universities and higher education providers in India, a press release said.

During the launch event, a roundtable discussion was held on developing future skills. Osmania University, Amity University, NMIMS Hyderabad, and GITAM University were among the prominent universities that attended the event. A panel of experts discussed the salient features and prospects of the analytical competency framework. The framework will be launched in Bengaluru and Mumbai region on the August 20 and 24, respectively.

IoA, a professional body for analytics and data science professionals worldwide, develops and delivers analytical skills across a wide range of disciplines in collaboration with many Indian universities and institutes.