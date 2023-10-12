iPhones turning off automatically for few hours at night, many users complain

The issue is not exclusive to the new iPhone 15, as many users with the older models have also complained the same.

Hyderabad: In an unusual case of glitches, several Apple users across the globe have reported a strange issue of their iPhones turning off for a few hours at night. iPhone users have been complaining of missing their alarms due their phones turning off at nights.

While an occasional crash would not be looked at as a major concern for any mobile phone, the frequency with which iPhones are shutting down and restarting are causing issues for users. Some of the users are complaining that they are having to enter their pass codes to access their phones in the morning, which is usually an occurrence after shutting down or restarting the phones.

Several Reddit users have shared about their issue on the platform, with many responding to the threads reporting the same issues. In some threads, there are complaints of users with two iPhones facing the same issue on both their phones at once.

Users can check if their iPhone has switched off during the night by going to the battery settings and checking if there is a gap during the night. A gap in the battery level reading throughout the night, will indicate if the phone has switched off/restarted in the night.

The latest iOS 17 could potentially be the reason behind iPhones shutting down spontaneously. While it is still unclear if all the iPhone users are facing a similar issue, there has been no official statement from Apple.