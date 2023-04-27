Thursday, Apr 27, 2023
Home | Sport | Ipl 2023 Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals Live Updates
live now

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live updates

Stay connected for the live updates related to the game

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:14 PM, Thu - 27 April 23
IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live updates

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of match number 37 of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals from Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Stay connected for the live updates related to the game.

 

  • 27 Apr 2023 07:34 PM (IST)

    RR vs CSK Live: Jaiswal on fire!

    In the very first over of the game, Yashaswi Jaiswal has taken the charge. Hits 3 boundaries in the over.

    RR 14/0 (1)

  • 27 Apr 2023 07:19 PM (IST)

    RR vs CSK Live: Here are the subs!

    RR Substitutes: Donovan Ferreira, M Ashwin, Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Kuldip Sen

    CSK Substitutes: Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

  • 27 Apr 2023 07:18 PM (IST)

    RR vs CSK Live: RR's 200th game

    Rajasthan Royals is playing its 200th game in Indian Premier League. RR have won the trophy once, which was back in 2008 under Shane Warne

  • 27 Apr 2023 07:17 PM (IST)

    RR vs CSK Live: CSK playing XI

    Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana,Akash Singh

  • 27 Apr 2023 07:16 PM (IST)

    RR vs CSK Live: RR playing XI

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

  • 27 Apr 2023 07:16 PM (IST)

    RR vs CSK Live: RR win toss!

    RR have won the toss and Samson opts to bat first.

Related News

Latest News