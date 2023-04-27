live now

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live updates

Stay connected for the live updates related to the game

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of match number 37 of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals from Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

RR vs CSK Live: Jaiswal on fire! In the very first over of the game, Yashaswi Jaiswal has taken the charge. Hits 3 boundaries in the over. RR 14/0 (1) RR vs CSK Live: Here are the subs! RR Substitutes: Donovan Ferreira, M Ashwin, Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Kuldip Sen CSK Substitutes: Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar RR vs CSK Live: RR's 200th game Rajasthan Royals is playing its 200th game in Indian Premier League. RR have won the trophy once, which was back in 2008 under Shane Warne RR vs CSK Live: CSK playing XI Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana,Akash Singh RR vs CSK Live: RR playing XI Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal RR vs CSK Live: RR win toss! RR have won the toss and Samson opts to bat first.