IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live updates

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of match number 37 of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals from Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Stay connected for the live updates related to the game.
In the very first over of the game, Yashaswi Jaiswal has taken the charge. Hits 3 boundaries in the over.
RR 14/0 (1)
RR Substitutes: Donovan Ferreira, M Ashwin, Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Kuldip Sen
CSK Substitutes: Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Rajasthan Royals is playing its 200th game in Indian Premier League. RR have won the trophy once, which was back in 2008 under Shane Warne
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana,Akash Singh
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
RR have won the toss and Samson opts to bat first.