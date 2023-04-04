live now

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live updates

The seventh match of IPL 2023 is here between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:32 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Ipl

The seventh match of IPL 2023 is here between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans. DC lost their first match against Lucknow Supergiants while GT won their first match against Chennai Super Kings.

Catch here all the latest updates from Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi

DC vs GT Live: Shami strikes again! Shami strikes again. This time cleans up Mitchell Marsh. DC 37/2 (4.2) DC vs GT Live: Shaw goes! Prithvi Shaw departs after scoring 7 runs in 5 balls. Mohammed Shami gets the break through for GT. DC 29/1 (2.4) DC vs GT: Delhi's Playing XI Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje DC vs GT: Gujarat's Playing XI Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph DC vs GT: We are underway! The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans begin with David Warner and Prithvi Opening for DC. On the other hand, Mohammed Shami will bowl the first over for GT.