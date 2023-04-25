live now

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live updates

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of match number 35 of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians from the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad. Stay connected for the live updates related to the game.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:18 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of match number 35 of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians from the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.

Stay connected for the live updates related to the game.

GT vs MI Live: Pandya departs Hardik Pandya departs, Chawla picks up his first wicket. GT 50/2 in 6.1 overs. GT vs MI Live: Tendulkar picks up Saha Arjun Tendulkar picks up Wriddhiman Saha's wicket. He goes for 3 in 5 balls GT 12/1 in 2.2 overs. GT vs MI Live: The playing XI of GT and MI Gujarat Titans XI: S Gill, W Saha (wk), V Shankar, H Pandya (c), A Manohar, D Miller, R Tewatia, M Sharma, R Khan, M Shami, N Ahmad. Mumbai Indians XI: R Sharma (c), I Kishan (wk), C Green, S Yadav, T David, K Kartikeya Singh, N Wadera, R Meredith, P Chawla, A Tendulkar, J Behrendorff. GT vs MI Live: Mumbai India win toss, opt to bowl Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans.