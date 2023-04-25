Tuesday, Apr 25, 2023
Home | Sport | Ipl 2023 Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates
live now

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live updates

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of match number 35 of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians from the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad. Stay connected for the live updates related to the game.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 07:18 PM, Tue - 25 April 23
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live updates

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of match number 35 of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians from the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.

Stay connected for the live updates related to the game.

  • 25 Apr 2023 08:05 PM (IST)

    GT vs MI Live: Pandya departs

    Hardik Pandya departs, Chawla picks up his first wicket.

    GT 50/2 in 6.1 overs.

  • 25 Apr 2023 07:43 PM (IST)

    GT vs MI Live: Tendulkar picks up Saha

    Arjun Tendulkar picks up Wriddhiman Saha's wicket. He goes for 3 in 5 balls

    GT 12/1 in 2.2 overs.

  • 25 Apr 2023 07:13 PM (IST)

    GT vs MI Live: The playing XI of GT and MI

    Gujarat Titans XI: S Gill, W Saha (wk), V Shankar, H Pandya (c), A Manohar, D Miller, R Tewatia, M Sharma, R Khan, M Shami, N Ahmad.

    Mumbai Indians XI: R Sharma (c), I Kishan (wk), C Green, S Yadav, T David, K Kartikeya Singh, N Wadera, R Meredith, P Chawla, A Tendulkar, J Behrendorff.

  • 25 Apr 2023 07:11 PM (IST)

    GT vs MI Live: Mumbai India win toss, opt to bowl

    Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans.

Related News

Latest News