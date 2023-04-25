IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live updates

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of match number 35 of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians from the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad. Stay connected for the live updates related to the game.
Stay connected for the live updates related to the game.
Hardik Pandya departs, Chawla picks up his first wicket.
GT 50/2 in 6.1 overs.
Arjun Tendulkar picks up Wriddhiman Saha's wicket. He goes for 3 in 5 balls
GT 12/1 in 2.2 overs.
Gujarat Titans XI: S Gill, W Saha (wk), V Shankar, H Pandya (c), A Manohar, D Miller, R Tewatia, M Sharma, R Khan, M Shami, N Ahmad.
Mumbai Indians XI: R Sharma (c), I Kishan (wk), C Green, S Yadav, T David, K Kartikeya Singh, N Wadera, R Meredith, P Chawla, A Tendulkar, J Behrendorff.
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans.