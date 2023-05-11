IPL 2023: KKR vs RR Live updates

Catch all the live updates of this interesting fixture between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Rajasthan Royals in the 56th IPL match at the Eden Garden, Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Andre Russell departs without troubling the scorers much as he walks back after scoring 10 runs.
KKR 107/4 (13.4)
KKR captain Nitish Rana departs after scoring 22 runs from 16 balls.
KKR 77/3 (10.2)
After the end of 10 overs KKR manage to score 76 runs.
KKR 76/2 (10)
Another early break-through for RR as Boult strikes again; Gurbaz departs after scoring 18 runs.
KKR 29/2 (4.2)
KKR's opener Jason Roy departs for 10 runs.
KKR 14/1 (2.3)
RR's Boult bowls a tight first over as he concedes only 6 runs.
KKR 6/0 (1)
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and choose to bowl first against the Kolkata Knight Riders.