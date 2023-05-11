Thursday, May 11, 2023
Home | Sport | Ipl 2023 Kkr Vs Rr Live Updates
live now

IPL 2023: KKR vs RR Live updates

Catch all the live updates of this interesting fixture between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:09 PM, Thu - 11 May 23
IPL 2023: KKR vs RR Live updates
Photo: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Rajasthan Royals in the 56th IPL match at the Eden Garden, Stay tuned for all the live updates.

  • 11 May 2023 08:39 PM (IST)

    KKR vs RR Live: Russell departs

    Andre Russell departs without troubling the scorers much as he walks back after scoring 10 runs.

    KKR 107/4 (13.4)

  • 11 May 2023 08:20 PM (IST)

    KKR vs RR Live: Wicket

    KKR captain Nitish Rana departs after scoring 22 runs from 16 balls.

    KKR 77/3 (10.2)

  • 11 May 2023 08:17 PM (IST)

    KKR vs RR Live: 10 overs up

    After the end of 10 overs KKR manage to score 76 runs.

    KKR 76/2 (10)

  • 11 May 2023 07:54 PM (IST)

    KKR vs RR Live: Gurbaz walks back

    Another early break-through for RR as Boult strikes again; Gurbaz departs after scoring 18 runs.

    KKR 29/2 (4.2)

  • 11 May 2023 07:44 PM (IST)

    KKR vs RR Live: Wicket

    KKR's opener Jason Roy departs for 10 runs.

    KKR 14/1 (2.3)

  • 11 May 2023 07:35 PM (IST)

    KKR vs RR Live: Tight first over

    RR's Boult bowls a tight first over as he concedes only 6 runs.

    KKR 6/0 (1)

  • 11 May 2023 07:11 PM (IST)

    KKR vs RR Live: RR wins the toss

    Rajasthan Royals won the toss and choose to bowl first against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Related News

Latest News