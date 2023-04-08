live now

IPL 2023: MI vs CSK Live updates

Hello, Welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog on IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Stay tuned here for the live updates of blockbuster match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

MI vs CSK Live: CSK's Playing XI Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande MI vs CSK Live: MI's Playing XI Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff MI vs CSK Live: CSK wins toss, opts to bowl Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni wins the toss and opts to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium.