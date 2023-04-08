Saturday, Apr 8, 2023
IPL 2023: MI vs CSK Live updates

Hello, Welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog on IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Stay tuned here for the live updates of blockbuster match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:12 PM, Sat - 8 April 23
  • 08 Apr 2023 07:33 PM (IST)

    MI vs CSK Live: CSK's Playing XI

    Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande

  • 08 Apr 2023 07:32 PM (IST)

    MI vs CSK Live: MI's Playing XI

    Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

  • 08 Apr 2023 07:22 PM (IST)

    RR vs DC Live: Rajasthan Royals won by 57 runs

    All round performance by Rajasthan Royals hands them victory at Guwahati. Rajasthan Royals won by 57 runs

  • 08 Apr 2023 07:13 PM (IST)

    MI vs CSK Live: CSK wins toss, opts to bowl

    Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni wins the toss and opts to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium.

