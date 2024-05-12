| Ipl 2024 Rcb V Dc On May 12 When And Where To Watch

IPL 2024: RCB v DC on May 12; When and where to watch

By IANS Published Date - 12 May 2024, 09:59 AM

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 62 of the IPL 2024 on Sunday evening.

Bengaluru are seventh in the standings with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.217, winning five out of their 12 matches this season. Meanwhile, the Capitals are placed fifth in the table with 12 points from 12 matches.

RCB v DC head-to-head 29-

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 18

Delhi Capitals: 11

RCB v DC match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

RCB v DC match venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB v DC Live broadcast on television in India: The RCB v DC match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of RCB v DC is available on JioCinema

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar, Glenn Maxwell, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope(w), Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Sumit Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara