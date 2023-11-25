RCB’s trade post: Babar Azam for Aashirvaad Atta goes viral ahead of IPL deadline

The timing of this amusing post coincides with the ongoing IPL buzz in India, with November 26 being the deadline for submitting player exchanges, retentions, and releases list.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:20 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Hyderabad: The IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) maintains an active presence on social media, engaging fans with a steady stream of captivating posts, marking players’ birthdays and celebrating their achievements, consistently drawing a massive response from fans.

In their latest viral post, RCB shared a picture of Pakistan’s former skipper, Babar Azam, accompanied by an intriguing caption on their ‘X’ account (formerly Twitter).

The caption reads: “Announcement: We’ve traded @babarazam258 in exchange for 500 tonnes of Aashirvaad Atta for the entire nation of Pakistan. Welcome Babar!! Role – Same as Ruturaj’s role in the Indian team.”

This humorous post suggests that RCB traded for Babar Azam by offering Pakistan 500 tonnes of Aashirvaad Atta, garnering significant attention among Indian cricket enthusiasts.

Moreover, Pakistan has been experiencing a shortage of wheat flour due to severe flooding in recent months.

The upcoming auction for the 2024 IPL edition is scheduled for December 19 in Dubai.