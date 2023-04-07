IPL: Orange cap & Purple caps winners list from 2018

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), the highest run-scorer and wicket-taker of the season will be awarded orange and purple caps respectively, every year.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:31 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Hyderabad: In the Indian Premier League (IPL), the highest run-scorer and wicket-taker of the season will be awarded orange and purple caps respectively, every year.

Players take great pride in donning the orange and purple caps, particularly uncapped Indian players, as these caps serve as catalysts for further professional development and to grab the attention of selectors.

The Cricket Extravaganza has witnessed some brilliant performances from cricketers, both Indian and overseas players, who won the caps in different IPL editions.

Orange cap winners

Since the inaugural edition of the IPL, only four players from India have won the orange cap.

The Australian left-hand opener David Warner won the orange cap title thrice in his IPL career. He won the titles in 2015, 2019, and 2017.

A display of sheer dominance by Chris Gayle in the 2011 & 12 IPL seasons helped him win the title twice in a row.

Shaun Marsh was the first-ever player to clinch the prestigious award in the inaugural edition of the IPL. In 2022, Jos Buttler won the orange cap by scoring 863 runs, including 4 centuries.

Virat Kohli amassed a total of 973 runs, smashing four centuries, in the 2016 edition of the IPL to bag the orange cap title. He holds the record for scoring the most runs ever in a single edition of the IPL, i.e, 973.

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar was the first Indian batsman to win the orange cap. He won it in 2010 by scoring 618 runs in the season.

Apart from Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, KL Rahul and Robin Uthappa are the only other Indian players to win the orange caps.

Year Player Team Runs 2018 Kane Williamson SRH 735 2019 David Warner SRH 692 2020 KL Rahul KXIP 670 2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 635 2022 Jos Buttler RR 863

Purple cap winners

Six Indian bowlers have won the purple cap title in the IPL since 2008. RP Singh was the first Indian bowler to win the purple cap title.

Representing the Deccan Chargers team in 2009, RP Singh achieved the feat by claiming 23 wickets.

In addition to RP Singh, other Indian bowlers such as Pragyan Ojha, Mohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Yuzvendra Chahal have won titles in different IPL seasons.

Sohail Tanvir from Pakistan was the first to claim the title in the 2008 IPL season.

Overseas bowlers such as Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Andrew Tye, Dwayne Bravo, Morne Morkel, and Lasith Malinga also have bagged purple titles in the IPL.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the only bowler in the history of the IPL to win the purple cap consecutively in 2016 and 2017.

Australian medium-pacer Dwayne Bravo won the purple cap twice in the 2013 and 2015 IPL editions.

Year Player Team Wickets 2018 Andrew Tye KXIP 24 2019 Imran Tahir CSK 26 2020 Kagiso Rabada Delhi Capitals 30 2021 Harshal Patel RCB 32 2022 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 27

Which player do you think will win the orange and purple cap this year? Comment below with your thoughts