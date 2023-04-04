Bhojpuri commentary steals the show at IPL 2023

Bhojpuri commentators hillariously describing cricket matches triggers laughter riot on social media platforms.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:52 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Hyderabad: Cricket is a religion in India. And like how everyone would have their own language of faith, cricket fans love to watch the games in the language of their choice. As India is a multilingual country, we hence have cricket commentary in multiple vernacular languages.

Especially during IPL, one will get to hear match commentary in various languages that cater to different regions. This year’s IPL saw the rise of one such local dialect commentary.

On any given social media platform, one will find a bunch of videos where Bhojpuri commentators are describing the happening of IPL matches. These videos have gone viral, so much so, that this phenomenon is one of the most noticed trends of this year’s league.

Veteran Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan, who is one of the commentators, said the joy of cricket will be doubled this time. “The joy of cricket, which is celebrated as a festival in India, is going to be doubled this time. We will tell you all the details of the entire match in Bhojpuri,” he tweeted.

One user on Twitter asked fellow users to share all the Bhojpuri commentary videos in his thread, and what followed was a laughter riot. In one video, a commentator said, “Badka wicket nikal dele Little!” While it may sound normal when you read it, listening to it in their slang is what makes it hilarious.

“English and Hindi can fight for 2nd spot because Bhojpuri commentary is already GOATed,” wrote one user. “I used to like Danny Morrison commentary, until I stumbled upon this gem this ipl!” wrote another.

The ongoing IPL season can be streamed in 12 languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Oriya, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

क्रिकेट जिसे भारतवर्ष में एक त्योहार के रूप में मनाया जाता है , उसका आनन्द इस बार दुगुना होने वाला हैं काहे से हम आप लोगन के खातिर पुरा मैच के विवरण भोजपुरी में सुनाए आवत बाटी, बनल रहीं हमरे संगे और आनंद लेई भोजपुरी मिठास में बैट बाल के खेला के | 🏏 pic.twitter.com/MxjKeQIhdq — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) March 31, 2023

Reply with Bhojpuri IPL commentary videos here. Let’s get people more interested in Bhojpuri commentary. — Satish Ray (@SatishRay_) April 1, 2023