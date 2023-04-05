IPS Association of Telangana condemns BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao derogatory comment

The IPS Association of Telangana has requested the Speaker of the Assembly to take firm disciplinary action against Raghunandan Rao.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:08 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: The IPS Association of Telangana condemned the alleged irresponsible and highly derogatory comment made by BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao against DGP Anjani Kumar on Wednesday in reference to preventive arrest of Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay by Karimnagar Police.

The association has also requested the Speaker of the Assembly to take firm disciplinary action against Raghunandan Rao.

“Such irresponsible statement from a legislator and use of unparliamentary language against a senior government functionary is highly unbecoming and unhealthy in a democratic set up. Further, such disparaging remarks is highly demoralising for the entire police force of Telangana, which is working day and night for ensuring safety and security of public and maintenance of law and order in the State,” read a statement issued by the IPS Association of Telangana.