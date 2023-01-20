All AP cadre IAS,IPS officers should go back to allotted State: Raghunandan Rao

He stated that despite the Supreme Court giving clarification on the matter, still 15 officers of AP cadre were continuing in Telangana against the rule.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Dubbaka BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao has said that he had lodged a complaint with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) against the Andhra Pradesh cadres IAS and IPS officers working in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Raghunandan Rao stated that despite the Supreme Court giving clarification on the matter, still 15 officers of AP cadre were continuing in Telangana against the rule. He said that like former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar was sent back to his allotted State Andhra Pradesh, all others working in Telangana too should be sent back to their allotted State. The BJP MLA stated that DGP Anjani Kumar too should be sent back to his allotted State Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Raghunandan Rao had written an open letter to Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari asking her to take action against Ranga Reddy District Collector Amoy Kumar in the Miyapur land scam. He alleged that Amoy Kumar has shown bias in the allotment of land related to survey number 78. The collector filed a Special Leave Petition against 8 acres land allotted to a businessman, whereas allowed the sale of 40 acres government land to a person from Andhra Pradesh, he pointed out. He urged the Chief Secretary to direct the district collector to file SLP against the sale of 40 acres of land as it would cause heavy loss to the exchequer.