Dubbaka: BJP leaders raise voice against Raghunandan Rao

They also questioned the party leadership for encouraging a leader who had a history of changing loyalties for his own benefit.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Dubbaka: Several Bharatiya Janat Party (BJP) leaders have raised their voices against the party’s Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao.

The BJP leaders, led by former BJP MLA of Ramayampet R Srinivas Reddy met at his home at Polampally in Chegunta Mandal on Monday and discussed what they called Raghunandan Rao’s unilateral decisions in the party ignoring the opinions of the seniors.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Reddy said Raghunandan Rao was ignoring senior leaders who had worked for strengthening the party base across the constituency for decades. Reddy also questioned the party leadership for encouraging a leader who had a history of changing loyalties for his own benefit.

Another senior leader Girish Reddy, who is also aspiring for a BJP ticket from Dubbaka, said it was time for the BJP leadership to look for an alternate leader to contest in the next elections because the BJP would certainly lose the seat in the coming elections.